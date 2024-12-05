Aguia Resources to List New Securities on ASX

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 38,463,947 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, slated for December 6, 2024. This move follows previous transactions and aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence. Investors keen on Aguia Resources should note this significant development as it may impact the company’s stock activity.

