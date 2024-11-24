Aguia Resources Limited Updates Substantial Holdings

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has reported a change in their substantial holdings, with their voting power decreasing from 39.10% to 34.05% following a dilution from a share issue. This movement reflects the company’s adjusted position in the market, influencing its control over shareholder decisions. Investors may want to keep an eye on how these changes could impact Aguia’s strategic direction and market performance.

