News & Insights

Stocks

Aguia Resources Limited Announces Leadership Changes

October 30, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code AGR, has announced significant changes in its leadership team with the appointment of Warwick Grigor as Executive Chairman, William Howe as Managing Director, and the resignation of Fernando Tallarico. The company continues to adhere to ASX and ASIC regulations, maintaining its commitment to corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:AGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.