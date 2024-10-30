Aguia Resources Limited Announces Leadership Changes

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code AGR, has announced significant changes in its leadership team with the appointment of Warwick Grigor as Executive Chairman, William Howe as Managing Director, and the resignation of Fernando Tallarico. The company continues to adhere to ASX and ASIC regulations, maintaining its commitment to corporate governance.

