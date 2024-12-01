Aguia Resources Gains $1.5M Boost for Key Projects

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.
Aguia Resources Limited has successfully completed a $1.5 million share placement, issuing 42 million shares at a 10% discount, to bolster development of its Santa Barbara gold project in Colombia and phosphate assets in Brazil. This strategic move enhances Aguia’s financial flexibility as it accelerates mining activities and advances new projects.
