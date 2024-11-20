Aguia Resources Expands Portfolio with New Acquisitions

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Aguia Resources Limited, an ASX-listed company, is presenting its investor presentation at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. The company, known for its phosphate projects in Brazil and gold ventures in Colombia, has expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of Andean Mining, adding gold, silver, and copper projects. This strategic move highlights Aguia’s commitment to diversifying its assets and strengthening its presence in the mining sector.

