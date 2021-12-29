Aguas do Brasil wins block 3 of Rio de Janeiro's sanitation auction for $387 mln

Adds more information on auction, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Aguas do Brasil on Wednesday won the auction for the license to operate block number 3 of Rio de Janeiro's sanitation company Cedae, offering 2.2 billion reais ($387 million) and beating the only other offer, which was made by Aegea.

The winning bid by Aguas do Brasil, which participated in the competition under the name SAAB, represented a 90% premium over the minimum offerpreviously set for the auction.

The block was redesigned after the state of Rio de Janeiro failed to auction it in April, when it was the only one of four clusters with no bidders. Its area, initially formed by six cities, was expanded to 21.

The asset is expected to receive investments of 4.7 billion reais over the 35-year concession period.

In the April auction, Aegea - backed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Itausa SA ITSA4.SA - had won blocks 1 and 4, while Igua, backed by Canadian pension fund CPP, took lot 2.

Overall, Cedae's auction was the largest sanitation infrastructure concession in Brazil's history. It took place a little more than a year after the country's government approved a bill to set the legal framework for the sector.

Aguas do Brasil has conglomerate Queiroz Galvao, New Water Participacoes and a group of families gathered in the company Developer as partners.

($1 = 5.69 reais)

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Diane Craft)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.