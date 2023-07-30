AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $441.61K Position in Moncler (MTA:MONC)

Fintel reports that AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,524.68K shares of Moncler SpA (MTA:MONC) valued at $441.61K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moncler. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MONC is 0.45%, an increase of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 43,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 3,305K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MONC by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,689K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MONC by 18.58% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,108K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MONC by 17.59% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,015K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGGIX - Global Opportunity Portfolio Class I holds 1,731K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MONC by 7.12% over the last quarter.

