AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $265.06K Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (MEX:NCLH)

Fintel reports that AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,848.88K shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (MEX:NCLH) valued at $265.06K.

In the last filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 929 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 284,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 37,891K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,195K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,065K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,777K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 3.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,029K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,856K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,845K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,850K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,653K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 3.97% over the last quarter.

