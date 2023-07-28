AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $181.03K Position in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Bearer Shares (FRA:P911)

Fintel reports that AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,458.14K shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Bearer Shares (FRA:P911) valued at $181.03K.

In their previous filing dated April 26, 2023 they reported 828.58K shares, an increase of 75.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Bearer Shares. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to P911 is 0.42%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 31,780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 3,790K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019K shares, representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in P911 by 7.44% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,413K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,192K shares, representing a decrease of 22.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in P911 by 3.72% over the last quarter.

HACAX - Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund Institutional Class holds 1,316K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in P911 by 0.51% over the last quarter.

PRFDX - T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund holds 1,155K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,089K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in P911 by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG - Bearer Shares Maintains 0.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

