AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $115.28K Position in UBS Group (SIX:UBSG)

Fintel reports that AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,090.00K shares of UBS Group AG (SIX:UBSG) valued at $115.28K.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.94% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UBS Group is 21.40. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $31.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.94% from its latest reported closing price of 18.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UBS Group is 36,136MM, an increase of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is an increase of 484 owner(s) or 104.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSG is 0.50%, a decrease of 27.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 1,625,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 302,419K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,008K shares, representing an increase of 59.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 179.58% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 155,112K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159,316K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 111,820K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,060K shares, representing a decrease of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 85.45% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 104,299K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,021K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 73.06% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 80,222K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,929K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSG by 0.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.