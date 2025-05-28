AGS Recognized as One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Nationally and in Atlanta for Ninth Consecutive Year

AGS recognized as a top employer for ninth year, highlighting strong employee satisfaction and workplace culture.

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a global gaming supplier known for its high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, announced today it has been named one of the



Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®



in the Nation and in Atlanta for the ninth consecutive year.





“These awards are more than plaques on a wall—they’re proof of the incredible team we’ve built,” said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez. “Our people are the engine behind everything we do, and the culture we’ve created together continues to be one of the things I’m most proud of.”





Presented by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For



®



awards are based on an independent research-driven assessment of company practices and employee survey results. Companies are evaluated across a comprehensive set of criteria that reflect the employee experience—spanning areas like compensation and benefits, engagement and retention, civility and inclusion, leadership, communication, and overall workplace well-being. AGS earned high marks for its focus on key areas such as benefits, wellness, community involvement, and workplace creativity—surpassing the Best and Brightest benchmark, which reflects the median score of peer companies in the same market.





“What makes this recognition meaningful is that it’s based on how our employees truly feel,” said Kim Nasuta, AGS Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Nine years in a row speaks to the consistency of our values and how deeply embedded they are in how we hire, support, and grow our people.”





AGS’ Metro Atlanta offices—home to many of the company’s R&D, engineering, and operations teams—continues to be a cornerstone of its innovation and culture. The Atlanta-area recognition reflects this local impact, while the national honor acknowledges AGS’ broader commitment to culture across its U.S. footprint, which includes offices and game studios in Las Vegas, Reno, Scottsdale, Austin, and Oklahoma City. In addition, AGS supports a large network of remote sales and field service employees located near customer operations throughout the country—extending its culture of connection and performance well beyond its physical offices. AGS also operates globally with teams located in six countries outside of the U.S.





This latest recognition comes on the heels of AGS also being named to the



2025



USA TODAY



Top Workplaces USA



list, solidifying its position as a standout employer in the gaming industry and beyond.









About AGS









AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at



www.playags.com



.





AGS Media Contact:





Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer





Nikki Davis, Vice President of Marketing







PR@PlayAGS.com







AGS Investor Contact:





Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations







Investors@PlayAGS.com







©2025 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffb5671c-e48e-4483-91ee-6a195d7138e2





