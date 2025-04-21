AGS Appoints Key Leaders to Strengthen International Operations and Drive Global Expansion

AGS announced the appointment of Arthur Rotziokos and Richard Orozco to enhance international operations and strategy.

AGS, a prominent gaming industry supplier, has announced the appointment of Arthur Rotziokos as Senior Director of Product Management for the Asia-Pacific region and Richard Orozco as Senior Director of Product Management for International operations. Both will report to Rob Ziems, AGS’ Chief Business and Legal Officer, and play critical roles in advancing AGS's global expansion strategy. Rotziokos, with over 30 years of gaming experience, will focus on penetrating the APAC market, while Orozco will enhance AGS’s product strategies in Latin America and Europe. Their addition is expected to strengthen AGS's presence in international markets and support the company's commitment to offering innovative gaming solutions.

AGS has announced key appointments in its leadership team, which will strengthen its international operations and enhance its global presence.

Arthur Rotziokos, with over three decades of experience, is positioned to drive AGS' entry into the growing APAC market, indicating a strategic focus on geographical expansion.

Richard Orozco will oversee AGS' global product strategies, targeting significant regions like Latin America and Europe, which could lead to improved market performance and increased share.

The leadership changes reflect AGS' commitment to accelerating international reach and advancing its product offerings, which may positively influence the company's growth trajectory in key markets.

Announcing key appointments may signal a leadership vacuum prior to these hires, raising questions about previous management effectiveness.

Focusing on international expansion may highlight the company's reliance on new markets for growth, potentially indicating stagnation in existing operations.

The need for new leadership in international markets could suggest challenges in AGS's previous strategies or performance in these regions.

What recent leadership changes were announced by AGS?

AGS appointed Arthur Rotziokos as Senior Director of Product Management – APAC and Richard Orozco as Senior Director of Product Management - International.

Who will oversee AGS’ international operations?

Rob Ziems, AGS’ Chief Business and Legal Officer, will oversee international operations including the newly appointed directors.

What experience does Arthur Rotziokos bring to AGS?

Arthur Rotziokos has over 30 years of gaming industry experience, previously serving as Vice President of Research & Development at Light & Wonder.

What markets will Richard Orozco focus on at AGS?

Richard Orozco will focus on global product strategies in regions such as Latin America and Europe.

How does AGS plan to expand its international presence?

AGS aims to seize growth opportunities in international markets by leveraging the expertise of their new leadership team.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced two key appointments that will significantly strengthen its international operations. Arthur Rotziokos has been appointed as the Senior Director of Product Management – Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Richard Orozco has assumed the role of Senior Director of Product Management - International. Both report to Rob Ziems, AGS’ Chief Business and Legal Officer, who oversees international business.





"With tremendous growth potential and plenty of greenfield in international markets, AGS is well-poised to seize new opportunities on the global stage. Both Arthur and Richard bring unparalleled expertise and a deep well of gaming industry experience that will be vital to AGS’ global expansion strategy. Their leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate our international reach and advance our product offerings in these key markets," said Rob Ziems.













Arthur Rotziokos, based in Sydney, Australia, will lead AGS’ entry into the rapidly expanding APAC market. With over three decades of experience in the gaming industry, including his most recent role as Vice President of Research & Development at Light & Wonder, Rotziokos is well-positioned to drive AGS’ strategic expansion across the region. His career spans roles at leading companies such as Ainsworth Game Technology and IGT, where he developed strong industry relationships and pioneered game development initiatives that led to business growth in global markets.













Richard Orozco, an experienced leader in international product management, will oversee AGS’ global product strategies, focusing on regions such as Latin America and Europe. Orozco joins AGS with extensive experience in managing product portfolios across international markets, including his most recent role as Vice President of Product Strategy at Ainsworth Game Technology. In his new role, he will work to drive market performance, optimize product lifecycles, and strengthen AGS’ market share in key international territories.





With both Rotziokos and Orozco taking on pivotal roles, AGS is poised to build its brand and gain a foothold in key international markets, further enhancing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming products and solutions to operators and players worldwide.









About AGS









AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at



www.playags.com



.





AGS Media Contact:





Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer





Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications







PR@PlayAGS.com







AGS Investor Contact:





Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets







Investors@PlayAGS.com







©2025 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c15d6d21-c6cd-41e3-a07a-a737e7835fd7









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0502a723-9d2a-4b62-9424-98cffb4073d0







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



