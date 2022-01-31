AgRural trims Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop forecast due to bad weather

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday trimmed once again its forecast for the country's 2021/22 soybean crop, saying it now expects the oilseed output to reach 128.5 million tonnes, from 133.4 million tonnes in the previous projection.

According to AgRural, the move comes due to lower yields expected for Brazil's southernmost states and Mato Grosso do Sul, which were heavily affected by dry and hot weather recently. The firm also mentioned a lower output expected in top grain producing state of Mato Grosso due to above-average rainfall.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

