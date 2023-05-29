AgRural raises estimate for Brazil corn production; harvest underway

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's total corn production in 2022/23 is expected to hit 127.4 million tonnes, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, raising its April estimate of 125.1 million tonnes as growers start to harvest their second crop.

Harvesting of the so-called "safrinha", which represents 70%-75% of national output in a given year, reached 0.8% in Brazil's center-south region as of last Thursday, slightly below the 1.2% reported in the same period a year ago, AgRural said.

Work in the field is still concentrated in top grain producing state of Mato Grosso, according to the consultancy, which added it will make a new output forecast in second half of June.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

