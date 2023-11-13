AgRural lowers forecast for Brazil soy crop, sees new cuts ahead

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Agribusiness consultany AgRural has lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop due to irregular rainfall and a heatwave affecting top grain producing state Mato Grosso, it said in a statement on Monday.

AgRural now expects the country's soybean production to hit 163.5 million metric tons this season, down from an October forecast of 164.6 million tons. The firm said new cuts are possible before the end of this month depending on the weather.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.