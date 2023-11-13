News & Insights

AgRural lowers forecast for Brazil soy crop, sees new cuts ahead

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

November 13, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Agribusiness consultany AgRural has lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop due to irregular rainfall and a heatwave affecting top grain producing state Mato Grosso, it said in a statement on Monday.

AgRural now expects the country's soybean production to hit 163.5 million metric tons this season, down from an October forecast of 164.6 million tons. The firm said new cuts are possible before the end of this month depending on the weather.

