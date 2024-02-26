AgRural again lowers forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop

Adds details, background in paragraphs 2-7

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop is expected to reach 147.7 million metric tons, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, lowering a January forecast of 150.1 million tons after yield losses in key producing areas due to adverse weather.

Farmers in the world's largest soybean producer and exporter have been grappling with dry and hot weather this season, which has led government agencies and private consultancies to trim their output forecasts.

AgRural has slashed its estimates several times since late last year. In November, before a heatwave that saw days of above-average temperature in center-western and southeastern Brazil, the consultancy's forecast stood at 164.6 million tons.

The latest cut, AgRural said in a statement, was related to yield losses in the states of Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul due to irregular rainfall and hot weather in January and February.

The fresh estimate comes as Brazil's soybean harvest advances, having reached 40% of the planted area as of last Thursday, according to AgRural, up 8 percentage points from the previous week and above 33% at the same time a year earlier.

The consultancy also said that 73% of the second corn crop in Brazil's center-south region had been planted by late last week, against 59% in the previous week and 56% last year.

"Conditions so far are predominantly favorable," AgRural added. Brazil's second-corn is sowed after soybeans are harvested in the same fields, representing about 75% of the national corn output in a given year.

