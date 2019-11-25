Agroto grows sustainability bond programme

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (IFR) - Malaysian farm produce supplier Agroto Business has set up a M$300m (US$72.8m) ASEAN sustainability bond programme to fund its integrated farming operations.

Lead arranger Public Investment Bank filed the programme with the Securities Commission of Malaysia.

A portion of the proceeds will also be used to repay a loan from Sabah Development Bank, which was used as early stage capital for the farming operations.

Agroto grows vegetable crops on the highlands of Kinta District in Malaysia's northwestern Perak state under controlled environment farming and conventional open field cultivation methods. The issuer is 60% owned by CH Kinta Valley, a Perak state government-owned company, 20% by Perak State Agricultural Development and 20% by CH Kinta Green Valley, another Perak stated-backed company.

MARC awarded a gold sustainability bond assessment – its highest level for projects with very significant environmental and/or social impact – to the programme. The rating agency said the programme aligns with the ASEAN sustainability bond standard, the ASEAN green bond standards and the ASEAN social bond standards.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)

