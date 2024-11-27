Agronomics’ All G Secures Key Approval in China

Agronomics Limited (GB:ANIC) has released an update.

Agronomics Limited, a leader in cellular agriculture, celebrates its portfolio company All G’s groundbreaking approval to sell recombinant bovine lactoferrin in China, marking a major milestone in the global protein market. This achievement positions All G to tap into China’s vast demand for functional foods and sets the stage for further expansion into international markets. All G aims to launch its first lactoferrin product in 2025, leveraging precision fermentation to produce cost-effective, animal-free proteins.

