Agronomics’ All G Secures Key Approval in China

Agronomics Limited (GB:ANIC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Agronomics Limited, a leader in cellular agriculture, celebrates its portfolio company All G’s groundbreaking approval to sell recombinant bovine lactoferrin in China, marking a major milestone in the global protein market. This achievement positions All G to tap into China’s vast demand for functional foods and sets the stage for further expansion into international markets. All G aims to launch its first lactoferrin product in 2025, leveraging precision fermentation to produce cost-effective, animal-free proteins.
For further insights into GB:ANIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.