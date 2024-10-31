News & Insights

AgroGeneration’s Resilient Performance Amid Ukraine Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

AgroGeneration SA (FR:ALAGR) has released an update.

AgroGeneration reported a positive EBITDA of 2.0 M€ for the first half of 2024, driven by improved pricing and cost savings despite reduced harvest volumes due to drought and ongoing challenges from the Ukraine war. The company successfully sold 2023 stocks at higher prices due to an alternative maritime corridor, while operational efficiencies helped mitigate some losses. Nonetheless, net losses stood at 1.6 M€, reflecting the impact of adverse conditions on production and sowing activities.

