AgroFresh Solutions' (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Price Has Reduced 71% In The Past Three Years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS); the share price is down a whopping 71% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 28%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. It's down 1.4% in the last seven days.

Because AgroFresh Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years AgroFresh Solutions saw its revenue shrink by 3.2% per year. That is not a good result. Having said that the 20% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:AGFS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 12th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

AgroFresh Solutions shareholders are down 28% for the year, but the market itself is up 47%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - AgroFresh Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

