AgroFresh Solutions' (NASDAQ:AGFS) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for AgroFresh Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$14m ÷ (US$729m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, AgroFresh Solutions has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at AgroFresh Solutions. The company used to generate 2.9% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 22% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To see AgroFresh Solutions reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 75% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

