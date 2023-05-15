Agro Tech Foods (NSE:ATFL) Price Target Decreased by 22.22% to 714.00

The average one-year price target for Agro Tech Foods (NSE:ATFL) has been revised to 714.00 / share. This is an decrease of 22.22% from the prior estimate of 918.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 735.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.56% from the latest reported closing price of 780.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agro Tech Foods. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATFL is 0.00%, a decrease of 6.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 55K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.