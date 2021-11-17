AGRO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Adecoagro SA (Symbol: AGRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.31, changing hands as low as $9.27 per share. Adecoagro SA shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.42 per share, with $11.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.33.

