Agro-Kanesho Supports Idemitsu Kosan’s Acquisition Bid

Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. (JP:4955) has released an update.

Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. has announced its board’s support for a tender offer by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. to acquire all its shares, with plans to make Agro-Kanesho a wholly-owned subsidiary and delist its shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The tender offer, valued at JPY 1,900 per share, is contingent upon acquiring a minimum of 8,077,300 shares.

For further insights into JP:4955 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.