Agro-Kanesho Supports Idemitsu Kosan’s Acquisition Bid

November 12, 2024 — 07:53 pm EST

Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. (JP:4955) has released an update.

Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. has announced its board’s support for a tender offer by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. to acquire all its shares, with plans to make Agro-Kanesho a wholly-owned subsidiary and delist its shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The tender offer, valued at JPY 1,900 per share, is contingent upon acquiring a minimum of 8,077,300 shares.

