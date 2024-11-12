Agro-Kanesho Supports Idemitsu Kosan’s Acquisition Bid

Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. (JP:4955) has released an update.
Agro-Kanesho Co., Ltd. has announced its board’s support for a tender offer by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. to acquire all its shares, with plans to make Agro-Kanesho a wholly-owned subsidiary and delist its shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The tender offer, valued at JPY 1,900 per share, is contingent upon acquiring a minimum of 8,077,300 shares.
For further insights into JP:4955 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Get Ready for the Next Leg Up,’ Says Piper Sandler About Nvidia Stock
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.