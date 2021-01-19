Agro-export companies in Argentina concerned by truckers' protest

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Agro-export companies in Argentina are concerned about independent truck owners who are blocking roads as part of a protest over what drivers say are exorbitant taxes and highway tolls, the CIARA-CEC export industry chamber said on Tuesday.

Owners and drivers, grouped in the informal TUDA association (Transportistas Unidos de Argentina), began blocking highways over the weekend, making it hard for grains to reach port terminals. The protest adds uncertainty to a sector that was racked by several Argentine port workers' strikes last month.

"Currently everything is operating, but the terminals only have a certain amount of storage capacity... If the protest extends over time, it will generate problems. There is concern," CIARA-CEC spokesman Andres Alcaraz told Reuters.

Benchmark corn Cv1 and soy Sv1 prices on the Chicago Board of Trade have run to their highest since at least 2014 on tightening global stocks, adverse South American crop weather and various recent supply disruptions in Argentina.

Rising global grain and oilseed costs have stoked worries about food price inflation and already triggered curbs on grain exports from major suppliers such as Argentina and Russia.

The entry of grains cargo trucks at port facilities in Argentina's main export hub of Rosario on the Parana River fell on Tuesday by 88% week-on-week to 294 vehicles, according to data from the Rosario grains exchange.

Drivers are demanding a review of their costs, including tolls, insurance rates, taxes and fuel prices, TUDA trucker Santiago Carlucci told local farm news site Bichos de Campo.

Argentine port-side grain inspectors early in January ended a month-long strike after reaching a contract deal with export companies. Oilseed workers held a strike in December that hit key ports throughout Argentina, the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Karl Plume in Chicago; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Dan Grebler and John Stonestreet)

