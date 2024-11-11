Agriterra Announces Upcoming AGM in December

Agriterra (GB:AGTA) has released an update.

Agriterra Limited, an African agricultural company listed on AIM, has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on December 10, 2024, in Guernsey. The notice is available on the company’s website and will soon be sent to shareholders. The AGM results will be disclosed shortly after the meeting concludes.

