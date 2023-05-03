Agritel ups Ukraine wheat crop forecast on higher area estimate

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French consultancy Agritel raised its forecast for this year's Ukrainian wheat crop to 16.34 million tonnes, from 15.04 million pegged in November, to take account of a higher-than-expected area to be harvested, it said on Wednesday.

The estimate, which only includes regions that are controlled by war-hit Ukraine, compares to 20.5 million tonnes harvested in 2022, Agritel, Argus Media's agriculture analytics arm, said.

It was below the Ukrainian ministry's crop forecast of 17 million tonnes given to Reuters on Tuesday, but slightly above APK-Inform's first forecast last week pegging the wheat crop at 16.2 million tonnes.

The rise in this month's area forecast was primarily based on a higher estimate for winter wheat acreage to about 4.1 million hectares while spring wheat acreage was seen at around 300,000 hectares.

Agritel said it had kept its yield estimate at 3.8 tonnes per hectare because of the potential negative impact of rising production costs and uncertain weather conditions going forward.

The consultancy released its Ukrainian wheat crop forecast to clients earlier in mid-April following a survey of local contacts, it said.

