Agritel sees intra-EU sales boosting French wheat exports in 2023/24

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - French soft wheat exports should rise this season, supported by strong sales within the European Union, mainly to drought-hit Spain, while shipments outside the bloc are seen falling due to lower Moroccan demand, consultancy Agritel said on Thursday.

In a presentation to reporters, Agritel, Argus Media's agriculture analytics arm, estimated French soft wheat exports in the 2023/24 season that started on July 1 at 17 million metric tons, up from 16.4 million in 2022/23.

Non-EU soft wheat shipments would fall to 9.5 million tons, down from a three-year high of 10 million in 2022/23.

France is the EU's largest wheat producer and exporter.

"French wheat needs to remain competitive to reach that objective but it could be revised higher depending on exports out of the Black Sea," Agritel chief agricultural market analyst Alexandre Marie said, adding that France had the potential to export 500,000 metric tons more outside the EU.

Morocco late last month revised an import subsidy scheme that has benefited French wheat to offer the same rate for all supply origins. The country had also sharply raised imports last season after its crops a severe drought ravaged crops.

Quality downgrades in northern Europe, mainly Germany, could also benefit French milling wheat, he noted.

Agritel kept its estimate of this year's soft wheat harvest in France unchanged at 34.8 million metric tons, up 3% on 2022.

Exports from Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, could reach another record at 49 million metric tons versus 48.1 million in 2022/23, helped by hefty stocks from last year's bumper harvest.

"The world needs Russian wheat, otherwise the market will seek availability elsewhere and very quickly elasticity will become tighter and demand will have to be rationed," Marie said.

Uncertainty is also strong on wheat supplies from the southern hemisphere due to weather concerns in Argentina and Australia.

