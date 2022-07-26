Agritel sees French wheat harvest falling 5.6%, exports soaring

Consultancy Agritel sees French soft wheat crop at 33.44 mln T

Lower Black Sea supplies boost demand for French wheat

Agritel pegs French non-EU soft wheat exports at 10.95 mln T

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French consultancy Agritel said on Tuesday it expects the soft wheat crop in France to fall 5.6% this year after adverse weather, while exports outside the EU were seen up 12.4%, helped by lower Black Sea supplies due to the war in Ukraine.

Based on a survey of industry players on July 18-22, Agritel estimated the particularly early soft wheat harvest in the European Union's largest wheat grower at 33.44 million tonnes, down from 35.43 million last year.

"French producers have had to deal with frost, drought, hail and scorching temperatures. These phenomena affected most of France with different degrees of intensity," Agritel said in a statement.

Agritel's estimate was well above the French farm ministry's projection earlier this month of a 2022 soft wheat crop at 32.90 million tonnes, but the harvest would still be the seventh lowest since 2000.

Prospects for a smaller wheat crop in France come as global supplies are already tight after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two countries are among the world's largest grain exporters, and fears are mounting of a major global food crisis.

Some international wheat buyers have since turned to the EU, with France now expected to ship far more wheat this season despite a lower crop.

Agritel expects French soft wheat exports outside the EU-27 at 10.95 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1, up from 8.8 million tonnes last season.

That was above farm office FranceAgriMer's estimate of 10.3 million tonnes of exports in 2022/23 released two weeks ago.

Traders have reported hefty purchases of French wheat in the past week.

China is thought to have bought between seven and 10 shipments, while up to seven shipments of around 50,000 tonnes of French wheat could be heading for Pakistan as part of a 300,000-tonne tender last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

Low crops in the main importing countries such as Morocco and the weakness of the euro against the dollar were also helping a quick start to French wheat export this season, Agritel said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey)

