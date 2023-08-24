Agritel sees French wheat exports rising to 17 mln T in 2023/24

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Consultancy Agritel on Thursday forecast that French soft wheat exports would rise to about 17 million tons in 2023/24, against 16.4 million last season, supported by strong sales within the European Union.

However, non-EU soft wheat shipments would fall to 9.5 million tons, down from a three-year high of 10 million in 2022/23, mainly due to a fall in shipments to Morocco, Agritel, Argus Media's agriculture analytics arm, said in a presentation.

France is the EU's largest wheat producer and exporter.

Agritel kept its estimate of this year's soft wheat harvest in France unchanged at 34.8 million metric tons, up 3% on 2022.

France's farm ministry early this month raised its estimate of the country's 2023 soft wheat production to 35.59 million tons from an initial projection of 35 million in July.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

