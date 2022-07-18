Agritel sees French soft wheat crop falling to 33.25 mln T this year

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Consultancy Agritel expects the soft wheat crop in the European Union's largest producer France to fall to 33.25 million tonnes this year due mainly to a lower area harvested, it said on Monday in an initial estimate.

A final estimate will be released late July based on a survey of industry players, Agritel, which is part of commodity pricing group Argus, said in its weekly newsletter.

The estimate was above the French farm ministry's projection last week of a 2022 soft wheat crop at 32.90 million tonnes, down 7.2% compared to 35.43 million tonnes harvested in 2021.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)

