Agritel puts French soft wheat harvest at 33.44 mln T after survey

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French consultancy Agritel on Tuesday pegged the soft wheat crop in France, the European Union's largest wheat grower, to fall 5.6% this year to 33.44 million tonnes after adverse weather cut yields in most parts of the country.

Agritel's estimate on Tuesday, based on a survey of industry players on July 18-22, is slightly above its initial forecast of 33.25 million tonnes and well above the French farm ministry's projection earlier this month of a 2022 soft wheat crop at 32.90 million tonnes, down 7.2% from last year.

Prospects for a smaller wheat harvest in France come as global supplies are already tight after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain exporters, and fears are mounting of a major global food crisis.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

