Agritel forecasts Ukraine wheat crop at 21.8 mln tonnes

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - French consultancy Agritel expects war-hit Ukraine to harvest 21.8 million tonnes of wheat this summer compared to a record 32.2 million collected last year, it said on Wednesday.

The estimate for the 2022/23 season was based on an expected harvested area of 5.8 million hectares, down from 6.7 million hectares initially sown by farmers, said Agritel, which is part of commodity pricing group Argus.

The total average yield for the country was projected at 3.8 tonnes per hectare.

Agritel's wheat crop estimate was above the 20.8 million tonnes projected by Ukraine's grain traders' union UGA earlier on Wednesday.

Of its total wheat harvest estimate, Agritel projected that 18.1 million tonnes would come from territory under Ukraine's control.

In addition, up to 3.7 million tonnes of wheat could be harvested from some southern and eastern regions of Ukraine under Russian control, it said.

