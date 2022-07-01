Agritel forecasts Russian wheat crop at 85.4 mln tonnes

Commodities

French consultancy Agritel said on Friday it expects Russia's wheat production to reach 85.4 million tonnes in 2022/23, up from 75.2 million last season.

The sharp increase reflected an expected record winter wheat crop, supported by very good conditions in the Central and Volga regions and a higher planted area, said Agritel, which is part of commodity price reporting agency Argus.

