Agrimin Limited Progresses with Mackay Potash Project and Leadership Updates

October 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited’s Mackay Potash Project in Western Australia is advancing with successful test results and environmental assessments, reinforcing its potential to become a leading supplier of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) fertilizer. The company’s financials include a cash balance of $2.3 million and a significant stake in Tali Resources. Recent leadership changes include the appointment of Alec Pismiris as interim chair and Lee Bowers as a non-executive director.

