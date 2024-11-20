News & Insights

Agrimin Limited Issues Performance Rights to Boost Growth

November 20, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited has announced the issuance of 2.7 million performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are part of the company’s strategic initiatives to motivate and retain key personnel. Investors may find interest in how these incentives align with Agrimin’s future growth objectives.

