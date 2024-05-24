News & Insights

Agrimin Limited Announces New ASX Securities

May 24, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 376,957 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted under the code AMN as of May 24, 2024. The application follows regulatory procedures set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

