News & Insights

Stocks

Agrimin Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

November 10, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

Agrimin Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Alec Christopher Pismiris no longer holding 600,000 performance rights due to unmet conditions. Despite this change, Pismiris maintains significant holdings of fully paid ordinary shares and unlisted options in the company. Investors might find these shifts noteworthy as they reflect internal adjustments within Agrimin’s executive team.

For further insights into AU:AMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.