Agrify Spikes On Multi-mln Deal With Ocean Deep/Golden Lake Business Park

(RTTNews) - Shares of Agrify Corp. (AGFY) are surging more than 77 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a multi-million dollar sales agreement with California-based cannabis operator Ocean Deep/Golden Lake Business Park.

Ocean Deep will be extracting products with Agrify's turnkey PX30 Hydrocarbon Extraction Lab Package to bolster its product offerings.

Currently, shares are at $2.09, up 76.27 percent from the previous close of $1.18 on a volume of 45,807,575.

