Agrify Shares Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Agrify Corp. (AGFY) shares are declining more than 16 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a decline since January 18, after reaching a year-to-date peak as it signed a multi-million dollar sales agreement with Ocean Deep/Golden Lake Business Park.

Currently, shares are at $0.86, down 18.25 percent from the previous close of $1.06 on a volume of 438,825.

