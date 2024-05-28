Agrify Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Equity Standards

The latest update is out from Agrify (AGFY).

Agrify Corporation has successfully met the Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement, securing its compliance with the stock market’s standards. This marks a positive turn for the company, reassuring investors of its financial stability and adherence to market regulations. The announcement was made official through a recent press release.

For a thorough assessment of AGFY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.