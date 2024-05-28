News & Insights

Agrify Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Equity Standards

May 28, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Agrify Corporation has successfully met the Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement, securing its compliance with the stock market’s standards. This marks a positive turn for the company, reassuring investors of its financial stability and adherence to market regulations. The announcement was made official through a recent press release.

