AGFY

Agrify Corp. Prices About 6.7 Mln Shares At $0.38/Share; Stock Down

February 28, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agrify Corp. (AGFY), Wednesday announced the pricing of around 6.7 million shares at $0.38 per share, to raise approximately $2.6 million. The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and other corporate-related purposes.

The offering is expected to close on February 28.

Currently, Agrify's stock is sliding 8.62 percent, to $0.47 over a previous close of $0.51 on the Nasdaq.

