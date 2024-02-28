Agrify Corp. Prices About 6.7 Mln Shares At $0.38/Share; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Agrify Corp. (AGFY), Wednesday announced the pricing of around 6.7 million shares at $0.38 per share, to raise approximately $2.6 million. The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and other corporate-related purposes.

The offering is expected to close on February 28.

Currently, Agrify's stock is sliding 8.62 percent, to $0.47 over a previous close of $0.51 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.