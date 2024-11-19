News & Insights

Agrify Corp. Reports Widening Loss in Q3 2024

November 19, 2024

Agrify Corp. ( (AGFY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agrify Corp. presented to its investors.

Agrify Corporation, a Nevada-based company, is a leading developer of innovative solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries, offering comprehensive cultivation and extraction tools and services. In its latest earnings report, Agrify highlighted a decline in revenue to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, down from $3.1 million in the same period of 2023. The company’s net loss also widened to $18.7 million compared to a loss of $2.1 million in the previous year. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in cash and cash equivalents to $263,000 and a significant reduction in current liabilities from $41.2 million at the end of 2023 to $27.8 million by September 2024. Despite these challenges, Agrify continues to focus on raising additional capital and implementing cost-cutting measures to support its operations. The company’s management remains committed to improving financial stability and achieving long-term profitability, with plans to secure further funding to support future growth.

