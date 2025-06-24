AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Unveils Tri-Pillar Growth Strategy to Harness Computational Power and Energy Resources

AgriFORCE announces a growth strategy focusing on Bitcoin, modular compute infrastructure, and off-grid energy systems.

Quiver AI Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has unveiled a new growth strategy focused on addressing the rising global demand for computational power, highlighted by three main pillars: Bitcoin treasury development, modular compute infrastructure, and integration with scalable, off-grid energy systems. CEO Jolie Kahn emphasized that energy is becoming a critical resource in the digital economy and the company's mission is to secure energy, allowing for enhanced computational capabilities. AgriFORCE plans to accumulate Bitcoin through self-mining and market acquisitions, operate efficient mining campuses powered by natural gas, and expand its infrastructure to support AI and edge computing. The strategy aims to position AgriFORCE as a leader in energy-efficient digital asset platforms as the company transitions underutilized natural gas into high-performance compute solutions.

Potential Positives

AgriFORCE is implementing a transformative tri-pillar growth strategy aimed at meeting the rising global demand for computational power, indicating proactive planning and adaptability.

The company's Bitcoin treasury development, including a dual approach of self-mining and market acquisition, strengthens its balance sheet, ensuring liquidity and potential upside in the digital asset space.

AgriFORCE's expansion goal to reach 1 EH/s of hash power by Q1 2026, supported by partnerships and significant energy resources, showcases its commitment to scaling its operations efficiently.

The diversification of services into AI, edge computing, and sovereign data solutions enhances revenue potential and mitigates risks, positioning AgriFORCE as a multifaceted player in the digital infrastructure market.

Potential Negatives

Strategy heavily reliant on Bitcoin accumulation poses significant risk given the volatility of cryptocurrency markets.

Forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties, indicating potential for actual results to diverge materially from expectations.

The company’s plan to convert natural gas into compute power may face regulatory or operational hurdles that could impede growth.

FAQ

What is AgriFORCE's new growth strategy about?

AgriFORCE's growth strategy focuses on Bitcoin treasury development, modular compute infrastructure, and off-grid energy systems to meet rising compute demands.

How much Bitcoin has AgriFORCE mined recently?

AgriFORCE has mined 7 BTC over the past seven months, valued at approximately $750,000.

What are AgriFORCE's plans for compute infrastructure?

AgriFORCE aims to achieve 1 EH/s hash power by Q1 2026 through modular gas-to-power units and strategic partnerships.

How is AgriFORCE diversifying its services?

AgriFORCE is expanding to AI, edge computing, and decentralized cloud services, which enhances revenue potential and reduces risk.

What advantage does AgriFORCE have in the energy sector?

AgriFORCE views energy as an advantage, converting stranded natural gas into high-efficiency compute environments to lead in digital infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AGRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AGRI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, FL and VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI) today announced a transformative tri-pillar growth strategy aimed at capitalizing on the accelerating global demand for computational power. This strategic framework focuses on three key areas: Bitcoin treasury development, modular compute infrastructure, and integration with scalable, off-grid energy systems.





“In a world where AI, blockchain, and edge networks are driving exponential compute needs, energy has become the new digital currency,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “Our mission is simple: secure the energy, and the compute will follow. This strategy advances our already laid out infrastructure while unlocking long-term value through intelligent power monetization.”







1. Bitcoin Treasury: Building a Strategic Digital Reserve







AgriFORCE has begun accumulating Bitcoin through self-mining and intends to follow a dual approach also focusing on direct market acquisition. In the past seven months, the company has mined 7 BTC (valued at approximately $750,000). Its strategy includes:





- Allocating up to 50% of capital raised toward Bitcoin purchases





- Retaining up to 50% of mined Bitcoin in long-term treasury





- Creating a blended reserve cost by combining low-cost acquisition and in-house production





This approach strengthens AgriFORCE’s balance sheet while ensuring both liquidity and upside exposure in the digital asset space.







2. Compute Infrastructure: Scaling with Energy-First Design







AgriFORCE currently operates three mining campuses across Alberta and Ohio, delivering roughly 6 MW of capacity and 0.17 EH/s of hash power. The company is targeting 1 EH/s by the end of Q1 2026, supported by:





- A strategic partnership with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.





- Access to over 50 MW of secured natural gas with upward potential across multiple sites in Alberta





- Deployment of mobile, modular gas-to-power units for off-grid scalability





- A development pipeline expected to exceed 100 MW by 2026





Jolie Kahn added, “Our model inverts traditional infrastructure development — we convert stranded gas into compute power, activating new sites in weeks, not years.”







3. Future-Ready Systems: From Bitcoin to AI and Edge Compute







AgriFORCE’s modular architecture extends beyond crypto mining, offering compute capabilities tailored for AI, edge computing, and sovereign data solutions. Key capabilities include:





- AI inference in latency-critical environments





- Decentralized cloud and edge hosting





- Private, off-grid compute services for telecom and industrial clients





This diversification expands revenue potential and mitigates long-term risk across the digital infrastructure spectrum.







The Energy-Compute Nexus: A Strategic Edge







“At AgriFORCE, energy isn’t a constraint — it’s our advantage,” said Chris Polimeni, CFO. “As energy becomes the limiting factor for compute expansion, we’ve positioned ourselves to lead — not follow — in scalable infrastructure.”







About AgriFORCE







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a publicly traded infrastructure innovator deploying energy-first digital asset platforms across Bitcoin, AI, and edge computing ecosystems. By converting underutilized natural gas into modular, high-efficiency compute environments, AgriFORCE is redefining how energy fuels the digital age.







Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media







- Instagram: @agriforcegs





- X (Twitter): @agriforcegs





- Facebook: @agriforcegs





- LinkedIn: @agriforcegs





- TruthSocial: @agriforcegs







Follow TerraHash Digital







™







on Social Media







- Instagram: @Terrahashdigital





- X (Twitter): @THashDGTL





- Facebook: TerraHash Digital



™







- LinkedIn: @TerraHash-Digital





- TruthSocial: @THashDGTL







Investor Relations







+1-561-717-1742







info@agriforcegs.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to the expected benefits of AGRI’s activities in Bitcoin mining and as a multifaceted digital energy and infrastructure company. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.