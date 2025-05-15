AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. to Showcase Sustainable Bitcoin Mining Strategies at Bitcoin 2025 Conference

AgriForce will participate in Bitcoin 2025, promoting its energy-efficient Bitcoin mining and infrastructure strategies to industry stakeholders.

Quiver AI Summary

AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. announced its participation in Bitcoin 2025, the largest global gathering of Bitcoin professionals, taking place from May 27-29, 2025, in Las Vegas. The company plans to engage with investors, energy experts, and infrastructure leaders to showcase its vertically integrated Bitcoin mining strategy and focus on sustainable infrastructure growth. CEO Jolie Kahn emphasized AgriForce's role in advancing energy-efficient digital infrastructure, while CFO Chris Polimeni highlighted the importance of the event for demonstrating the company's asset-backed investment approach. AgriForce will also participate in networking sessions, private meetings, and provide updates on its expansion in Ohio and Alberta.

Potential Positives

AgriForce's participation in Bitcoin 2025 positions the Company as a key player in the growing market of energy-efficient digital infrastructure and demonstrates its commitment to sustainable practices in Bitcoin mining.

Engagement with institutional investors and industry leaders at the event is likely to enhance AgriForce's credibility and could lead to strategic partnerships or investments, supporting its growth objectives.

The announcement highlights the Company's focus on operational sovereignty and long-term energy optimization, aligning with current market demands and investor interests in sustainable and resilient investment strategies.

Potential Negatives

The press release primarily focuses on participation in the Bitcoin 2025 event, which could raise concerns about the company's significant shift towards Bitcoin mining and potential over-reliance on a volatile cryptocurrency market.

The statement includes numerous forward-looking statements and disclaimers regarding risks and uncertainties, which may indicate potential instability or unpredictability in the company's future performance.

The lack of specific financial details or metrics regarding the anticipated impact of their initiatives on revenue or growth could be viewed as a red flag for investors seeking clear performance indicators.

FAQ

What is AgriForce's role at Bitcoin 2025?

AgriForce will showcase its vertically integrated Bitcoin mining strategy and engage with industry stakeholders during the event.

When is Bitcoin 2025 taking place?

Bitcoin 2025 will occur from May 27 to 29, 2025, at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Who is speaking on behalf of AgriForce at the event?

CEO Jolie Kahn and CFO Chris Polimeni will represent AgriForce, discussing its innovative infrastructure approach.

What is AgriForce's focus in the cryptocurrency sector?

The company emphasizes energy-efficient digital infrastructure and sustainable growth in its cryptocurrency initiatives.

How can investors connect with AgriForce at Bitcoin 2025?

Investors can engage through networking sessions, private meetings, and investor briefings during the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AGRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AGRI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified infrastructure and technology company focused on agriculture, energy, and digital innovation, is pleased to announce its participation in



Bitcoin 2025



, taking place



May 27–29, 2025



at the



Venetian



in Las Vegas.







Bitcoin 2025



is the world’s largest gathering of Bitcoin professionals, innovators, and institutional stakeholders. AgriForce will be engaging with investors, energy experts, miners, and infrastructure leaders throughout the three-day event to showcase its approach to



vertically integrated Bitcoin mining



and its broader infrastructure strategy focused on



operational sovereignty and sustainable growth



.







“AgriForce is strategically positioned to help shape the next phase of energy-efficient digital infrastructure,”



said



Jolie Kahn



, CEO. “Our participation at Bitcoin 2025 underlines our commitment to operational innovation, decentralized computing, and real-world applications of sustainable mining.”







“We see Bitcoin 2025 as a critical venue to demonstrate how AgriForce’s asset-backed approach is built for scalability and resilience,”



added



Chris Polimeni, CFO



. “Our efforts to combine sound infrastructure investment with long-term energy optimization are precisely what institutional players are looking for today.”





AgriForce’s presence at Bitcoin 2025 will include:







Participation in networking sessions with energy and finance stakeholders







Participation in networking sessions with energy and finance stakeholders



Private meetings with institutional investors, miners, and infrastructure partners







Private meetings with institutional investors, miners, and infrastructure partners



On-site updates about the Company’s expansion and operations in Ohio and Alberta







On-site updates about the Company’s expansion and operations in Ohio and Alberta



A strategic overview of the Company’s digital infrastructure roadmap







A strategic overview of the Company’s digital infrastructure roadmap



Investor briefings and distribution of an executive overview during the event













About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, digital infrastructure, and environmental innovation. The Company is focused on building energy-efficient operations that support long-term value creation across its portfolio, leveraging proprietary infrastructure strategies and clean energy assets to drive sustainable growth.







Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:







X:





@agriforcegs











Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Period Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.





For more information, visit





www.agriforcegs.com















Investor Relations



: 1-561-717-1742



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.