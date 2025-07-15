AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Reaffirms Bitcoin Treasury Strategy and Launches Operations at Berwyn Site

AgriFORCE confirms Bitcoin strategy and launches operations in Berwyn, Alberta, establishing decentralized compute and mining capabilities.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has reaffirmed its Bitcoin treasury strategy and announced the initiation of operations at its Berwyn, Alberta site. The company plans to start purchasing Bitcoin with its next significant capital influx, capitalizing on the recent surge in Bitcoin prices, which have exceeded $119,700. The Berwyn site, which is now fully operational and producing Bitcoin from gas flare energy, marks a significant milestone in AgriFORCE's strategy to transform wasted energy into digital value. The company is pursuing a three-pillar growth strategy focused on building a Bitcoin treasury, developing scalable compute infrastructure, and preparing for future technological advancements. AgriFORCE aims to leverage stranded energy for rapid site deployments and is set to expand its capacity with additional sites following the success of Berwyn.

Potential Positives

AgriFORCE has successfully initiated Bitcoin production at its fully operational Berwyn site, showcasing rapid deployment and operational efficiency in transforming stranded energy into digital value.

The company is reaffirming its commitment to a Bitcoin treasury strategy, planning to allocate up to 50% of its investment capital for strategic Bitcoin acquisitions, enhancing its financial resilience.

With the Berwyn site operational, AgriFORCE is advancing its expansion plans in Alberta, indicating a strong growth trajectory and the capability to deploy additional sites quickly.

The use of BlueFlare's mobile gas-to-power architecture positions AgriFORCE to bypass traditional energy constraints, giving it a competitive edge in the decentralized infrastructure space.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on Bitcoin could expose AgriFORCE to high volatility and financial risk, particularly as Bitcoin's price reaches record highs, making the company vulnerable to market fluctuations.

The decision to allocate up to 50% of net investment capital to Bitcoin purchases may raise concerns among investors about the diversification of the company's investment strategy, potentially leading to increased scrutiny of financial decisions.

There is a lack of disclosed contingency plans or risk management strategies in case the Bitcoin market experiences a downturn, which could affect the company's long-term viability and shareholder confidence.

FAQ

What is AgriFORCE's Bitcoin treasury strategy?

AgriFORCE plans to use up to 50% of its net investment capital for Bitcoin purchases to build a strong treasury.

When did AgriFORCE's Berwyn site become operational?

The Berwyn site was commissioned on June 17, 2025, and is now fully online, generating Bitcoin daily.

How does AgriFORCE utilize stranded energy?

AgriFORCE converts stranded gas to Bitcoin production, rapidly deploying modular infrastructure for efficient energy use.

What are the key features of the Berwyn deployment?

The Berwyn deployment includes a 425 kW BlueFlare Energy module and an active mining fleet delivering daily Bitcoin production.

What future initiatives is AgriFORCE pursuing?

AgriFORCE is developing capabilities for AI inference, edge computing, and ESG-aligned digital workloads using modular infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and BERWYN, Alberta, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) today announced that it reaffirms its Bitcoin treasury strategy, and initiation of operations at its Berwyn Alberta site.







Kicking the Bitcoin Treasury Strategy into High Gear







The Company also has stated that commencing with its next significant capital influx, it shall initiate Bitcoin purchases in the market.



The launch comes at a time when Bitcoin has just hit new all-time highs, surpassing $119,700 at the close of the market on July 14, 2025 (WSJ), fueled in large part by institutional inflows and positive regulatory developments. This surge reinforces AgriFORCE’s conviction in building a robust, Bitcoin-denominated treasury and using up to 50% of its net investment capital to do so.







The Company also announces that its initial Berwyn Power & Compute site in Alberta is fully online. This is the initial site under its June agreement with BlueFlare Energy™ and shall be followed by the balance of the sites set forth in the LOI. Following successful load testing and rapid hardware deployment, the Company has officially initiated Bitcoin production at its first decentralized compute site—validating its aggressive energy-to-infrastructure execution model.





This launch marks a pivotal milestone in AgriFORCE’s bold expansion strategy, delivering real-time results while transforming wasted energy into long-term digital value.







Berwyn Goes Live: Gas-to-Bitcoin in Record Time







Commissioned on June 17, 2025, the Berwyn site is now operational with miners actively deployed and generating Bitcoin daily. Key features of the deployment include:







425 kW BlueFlare Energy module fully commissioned









Initial mining fleet racked and active within weeks of ground deployment









BlueFlare OS™ integrated for telemetry, performance optimization, and remote diagnostics









Site uptime stabilized and compute cycles now contributing to the Company’s digital reserve strategy











“This is what velocity looks like,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “No waiting for utilities, no multi-year construction. We moved from gas flare to Bitcoin production in days and weeks. This is decentralized infrastructure done right.”







Three Pillars. One Mission: Own the Digital Infrastructure Layer







AgriFORCE’s growth strategy is built around a high-conviction, three-pillar framework designed to harness stranded energy, deploy sovereign infrastructure, and capitalize on next-generation compute economies.







Pillar 1: Bitcoin Treasury – Building a Strategic Digital Reserve







AgriFORCE is not just producing Bitcoin—it is strategically accumulating it as a core treasury asset. The Company’s reserve strategy includes:







Allocating up to 50% of capital raises to strategic BTC acquisitions (conditions permitting)









Retaining up to 50% of self-mined BTC for long-term holdings









Leveraging a blended cost basis through ultra-low-cost in-house mining and market entry













Recent treasury enhancements include:











Expanded BTC accumulation to enhance financial resilience and shareholder value













Evaluation of increased allocation toward long-term reserves and reinvestment













Exploration of stablecoin on/off ramps (e.g., USDC, DAI) for improved payment efficiency and liquidity management













This approach strengthens the balance sheet while creating long-term asymmetric upside in a hard, liquid, appreciating asset class.







Pillar 2: Compute Infrastructure – Scaling with Energy-First Design







Berwyn is the first proofpoint of AgriFORCE’s modular infrastructure strategy—built to bypass traditional grid constraints and scale fast:







~6 MW currently deployed across Alberta and Ohio









Exclusive access to more than 50 MW of natural gas, with in excess of 100 MW expansion pipeline









Rapid site deployments executed in weeks using BlueFlare’s mobile gas-to-power architecture











“We build where others stall,” said Kahn. “Stranded gas is our launchpad. Mobile infrastructure is our edge. And speed is our weapon.”







Pillar 3: Future-Ready Systems – Our Vision for What Comes Next







AgriFORCE is laying the foundation for a future where its modular infrastructure supports a wider range of decentralized workloads beyond Bitcoin. While still in development, the Company is actively pursuing initiatives aimed at:







AI inference environments requiring low-latency, energy-secure processing









Edge and far edge-hosted compute for industrial, telecom, and sovereign applications









Private, off-grid data processing for secure and ESG-aligned digital workloads









Stablecoin-enabled infrastructure billing, enabling programmable payments, cross-border settlement, and compute monetization











These ambitions reflect AgriFORCE’s belief that modular, off-grid systems are uniquely positioned to serve the next wave of digital infrastructure—and that control of energy is the key to unlocking them.







Alberta Expansion Accelerates







With Berwyn now operational, AgriFORCE is rapidly advancing its 1.3 MW expansion agreement with BlueFlare Energy™. Additional sites in Oyen and Hinton are slated to follow Berwyn’s rapid deployment model, turning flare gas into productive, sovereign compute capacity in under 90 days.







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a high-conviction, energy-led technology company operating at the convergence of digital infrastructure and clean power. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the Company builds and operates decentralized compute platforms powered by mobile, off-grid, natural gas systems.





Website:





www.agriforcegs.com











About BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.







BlueFlare Energy™ delivers modular, ESG-aligned gas-to-power systems that enable rapid deployment of decentralized compute infrastructure. Its proprietary software and telemetry stack supports fast, remote-managed deployments at the edge of the grid.





Website:





www.GoBlueFlare.com











Investor Relations







Phone: +1-561-717-1742





Email: info@agriforcegs.com



