AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. Launches TerraHash Digital™ to Drive Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Solutions

AgriForce launches TerraHash Digital™, focusing on energy-efficient Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure at Bitcoin 2025 conference.

AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd. has announced the launch of its new division, TerraHash Digital™, which focuses on creating scalable and energy-efficient Bitcoin mining campuses and digital infrastructure solutions. This initiative was unveiled at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, coinciding with the prominent conference, where AgriForce will showcase its strategic plans and vision. CEO Jolie Kahn emphasized that TerraHash Digital™ aims to integrate smart energy strategies and infrastructure to capture value in the digital economy. The division's key areas include vertically integrated mining operations, low-cost power sourcing, and innovative infrastructure designed for environmental sustainability and community benefit. AgriForce is committed to advancing clean energy and digital infrastructure, highlighting its mission to create dual-purpose facilities that support both decentralized computing and sustainable food production.

Potential Positives

Launch of TerraHash Digital™, a new division focused on scalable, energy-efficient Bitcoin mining, positioning AgriForce in a growing sector.

Introduction of innovative strategies for energy procurement and sustainability, enhancing the company's potential for long-term value in the digital economy.

Debut at Bitcoin 2025 provides a global platform to showcase AgriForce's vision and attract attention from industry leaders and investors.

Emphasis on community and environmental benefits aligns the company's mission with growing market demands for ESG-conscious solutions.

Potential Negatives

Significant focus on Bitcoin mining may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability and ethical implications of cryptocurrency activities, particularly in relation to energy consumption.

The bold claims made about TerraHash Digital's potential impact may set high expectations that could lead to shareholder disappointment if objectives are not met.

The reliance on "stranded natural gas" and "flare mitigation" could be seen as controversial, as these strategies may not align with broader environmental sustainability goals.

FAQ

What is TerraHash Digital™?

TerraHash Digital™ is AgriForce's new division focused on energy-efficient Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure solutions.

When was TerraHash Digital™ launched?

It was launched on May 27, 2025, coinciding with the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

What are the strategic pillars of TerraHash Digital™?

The strategic pillars include vertically integrated mining, low-cost power solutions, post-halving optimization, and infrastructure innovation.

How does TerraHash Digital™ support sustainable technologies?

It focuses on clean energy reuse, ESG-aligned colocation zones, and sustainable food production through thermal energy integration.

Who is the CEO of AgriForce?

Jolie Kahn is the CEO of AgriForce, emphasizing the company's commitment to capturing long-term value in the digital economy.

Full Release





Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AgriForce Growing Systems Ltd.



(“AgriForce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a diversified technology and infrastructure company, today announced the launch of



TerraHash Digital







™





, a wholly owned division focused on developing scalable, energy-efficient Bitcoin mining campuses and next-generation digital infrastructure solutions.





The launch of TerraHash Digital



™



coincides with the opening day of



Bitcoin 2025



, the world's largest Bitcoin conference, held this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the three-day event, AgriForce will unveil the new division’s brand identity, strategic roadmap, and development priorities to a global audience of digital finance leaders, energy experts, and institutional investors.







“TerraHash Digital represents a bold leap forward,”



said



Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriForce



. “By combining smart energy strategies, infrastructure ownership, and decentralized computing, we’re positioning to capture long-term value in an evolving digital economy. Bitcoin 2025 is the perfect platform to introduce our vision to the world.”







TerraHash Digital







™







: Strategic Pillars











Vertically Integrated Mining



– Full-stack control of land, power procurement, and infrastructure deployment







– Full-stack control of land, power procurement, and infrastructure deployment





Low-Cost Power Solutions



– Targeted use of stranded natural gas, flare mitigation, and underutilized grid assets







– Targeted use of stranded natural gas, flare mitigation, and underutilized grid assets





Post-Halving Optimization



– Engineered for uptime reliability and sustained hashrate in a high-difficulty environment







– Engineered for uptime reliability and sustained hashrate in a high-difficulty environment





Infrastructure Innovation



– Future integration of thermal energy reuse for food production and ESG-aligned colocation zones













A New Era of Utility-Driven Infrastructure







TerraHash Digital



™



is the next phase in AgriForce’s broader mission to unite clean energy, digital infrastructure, and sustainable technologies. By consolidating its expanding presence in the Bitcoin ecosystem, AgriForce is doubling down on infrastructure with



real-world utility



.







“This is more than a business unit—it’s a platform for impact,”



said



Chris Polimeni, CFO of AgriForce



. “From heat recapture to smart power deployment, TerraHash Digital is designed to scale responsibly—maximizing profitability while creating measurable community and environmental benefits.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-driven technology company pioneering innovation at the intersection of agriculture, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital



™



division, the Company is building high-performance Bitcoin mining campuses with dual-purpose utility—supporting decentralized compute networks while enabling clean energy reuse and sustainable food production.







For more information, visit:







www.agriforcegs.com















Investor Relations:



1-561-717-1742



