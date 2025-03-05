AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Expands Radical Clean Solutions Division with New International Distribution Agreement and Purchase Orders

AgriFORCE announces international expansion for its Radical Clean Solutions division with new agreements in South America and the Caribbean.

Quiver AI Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. announced significant advancements in its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division, including a new distribution agreement in South America and the first purchase order for its products. This development represents the beginning of a long-term partnership aimed at increasing RCS's market presence in air purification. Additionally, RCS received two purchase orders for deployments in Barbados and St. Lucia. The division continues to gain traction in Latin America, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. AgriFORCE's Chief Operating Officer, Barrett Mooney, expressed excitement about enhancing RCS’s sales and manufacturing capabilities and collaborating with partners to bring innovative solutions to market.

Potential Positives

AgriFORCE has signed a new distribution agreement in South America, marking a significant expansion of its Radical Clean Solutions division internationally.

The company has received its first purchase order for delivery in South America, establishing a long-term partnership that could enhance its position in the air purification market.

RCS has secured two additional purchase orders in the Caribbean, indicating growing demand and interest for its solutions in multiple markets.

The press release highlights AgriFORCE's commitment to innovation and collaboration, potentially enhancing its brand reputation and market presence.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and may lead to investor skepticism about the company's future performance.

The company's reliance on new international agreements and purchase orders could indicate previous struggles in securing consistent revenue streams.

Forward-looking statements warning readers not to place undue reliance could foster doubts regarding the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

FAQ

What is AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. known for?

AgriFORCE is a provider of sustainable Bitcoin mining and agriculture solutions focusing on innovative technologies.

What recent developments has AgriFORCE announced?

The company has signed a distribution agreement in South America and received its first purchase orders in the Caribbean.

Where is AgriFORCE expanding its Radical Clean Solutions division?

AgriFORCE is expanding RCS in South America and has secured orders in the Caribbean, specifically Barbados and St. Lucia.

Who is the Chief Operating Officer of AgriFORCE?

Barrett Mooney is the Chief Operating Officer of AgriFORCE, overseeing the sales and manufacturing capabilities of RCS.

What commitment does AgriFORCE have towards sustainability?

AgriFORCE is dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture and environmental stewardship through advanced technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AGRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $AGRI stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Vancouver, B.C., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: AGRI), a leading provider of sustainable Bitcoin mining and agriculture solutions, a leading technology-driven innovator, is pleased to announce key developments in its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division





As part of its ongoing efforts to expand RCS internationally, AgriFORCE has signed a new distribution agreement in South America and received its first purchase order for delivery. This strategic milestone marks the beginning of a long-term partnership that will extend across multiple industry verticals, positioning RCS to potentially become a leading solution in the air purification market.





In addition, the RCS division has secured its first two purchase orders in the Caribbean, with deployments set for Barbados and St. Lucia. The division continues to attract strong interest from Latin America, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, reinforcing its role as an innovator in its industry vertical.





“We have been working diligently to enhance RCS’s sales and manufacturing capabilities,” said Barrett Mooney, AgriFORCE’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are enthusiastic about our latest product offerings and the opportunity to collaborate with outstanding partners who help bring these innovative solutions to market.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.







Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:











X:



@agriforcegs



@agriforcegs





Facebook:



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.





LinkedIn:



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.













Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Period Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.





For more information, visit



www.agriforcegs.com



.







For Further Information, Please Contact:









Investor Relations, 1-561-717-1742





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.