AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces U.S. Patent Approval for Revolutionary Chemical-Free Agricultural Technology

AgriFORCE Growing Systems announces a U.S. patent for a chemical-free agricultural technology to reduce mold and extend produce shelf life.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. announced that its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division has received a U.S. patent for a new technology designed to generate hydroxyl radicals for agricultural use. This innovative approach offers growers a chemical-free method to combat mold, viruses, and volatile organic compounds in crops, and can be integrated with existing systems or used independently. The system also reduces ethylene levels, helping to prolong the freshness and shelf life of produce. RCS founder Roger M. Slotkin highlighted the company's commitment to developing safe and effective solutions across various sectors and expects additional patents to be approved soon. AgriFORCE is focused on leveraging advanced technologies for sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.

Potential Positives

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has successfully obtained a U.S. patent for its innovative agricultural integrated systems, which positions the company as a leader in technology-driven agricultural solutions.

The patented technology offers a chemical-free approach to reducing mold, viruses, and VOCs, catering to a growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices.

This development can enhance the shelf life of produce by slowing down the ripening process, providing economic benefits to growers.

The company anticipates further patent approvals in the coming months, indicating ongoing innovation and potential for expanding its product offerings.

Potential Negatives

Despite the patent acquisition, the company’s reliance on future patents and unproven technologies may raise concerns about the sustainability and immediate efficacy of its solutions.

The cautionary note on forward-looking statements emphasizes the inherent risks and uncertainties in the company’s projections, which could lead to skepticism among investors regarding future performance.

FAQ

What is AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. known for?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is recognized for its innovative technology solutions in agriculture and sustainability.

What recent patent did AgriFORCE's RCS division receive?

The RCS division was awarded a U.S. patent for its agricultural integrated systems for Radicals Hydroxyl generation units.

How does the RCS technology benefit growers?

The RCS technology offers a chemical-free solution to reduce mold, viruses, and volatile organic compounds in crops.

Can RCS systems be integrated into existing systems?

Yes, the RCS systems can be integrated into current heating and ventilation systems or used independently.

What future developments does AgriFORCE anticipate?

AgriFORCE expects to receive approval for several additional patents related to its innovative technologies in agriculture.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), a leading technology-driven innovator, today announced significant progress in its Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) division, acquired in August 2024.





The RCS division has been awarded a U.S. patent (Patent No. 17/713,959), dated today, for its design of agricultural integrated systems for Radicals Hydroxyl generation units. This innovative technology provides growers of fruits, vegetables, and other plants with a chemical-free solution for reducing mold, viruses, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It can be integrated into existing heating and ventilation systems or used as a standalone unit. Additionally, the system helps lower levels of gases such as ethylene, thereby slowing the ripening process and extending the shelf life of produce.





Roger M. Slotkin, founder of RCS and on behalf of our RCS division, stated:





“We have applied for multiple patents related to the application of our technologies across various sectors, including agriculture. Our solutions provide businesses with a chemical-free, safe, and effective method for mitigating viruses, mold, and other pathogens—without harm to people, pets, or plants. Over the coming months, we anticipate the approval of several additional patents.”







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to solving critical challenges in agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative business models, AgriFORCE aims to deliver value for shareholders while creating lasting benefits for communities and ecosystems.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Period Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.





