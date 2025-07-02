AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Successful Installation of Miners at Oyen, Alberta Site

AgriFORCE has commissioned miners at its Oyen site, advancing its Power & Compute Initiative in decentralized computing.

Quiver AI Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. announced the successful installation and commissioning of miners at its new site in Oyen, Alberta, as part of its Power & Compute Initiative. This site, following the launch of a decentralized site in Berwyn, Alberta, is being developed under a Letter of Intent with BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. The miners at Oyen will undergo load testing to ensure optimal performance with AgriFORCE's natural gas-powered infrastructure. CEO Jolie Kahn highlighted the company's dedication to expanding its decentralized computing capabilities while utilizing underused natural gas resources to enhance efficiency and contribute to its Bitcoin treasury. This initiative aligns with AgriFORCE's strategy of Bitcoin accumulation, modular infrastructure, and energy monetization, aiming to unlock larger opportunities in the gas sector and grow its mining operations.

Potential Positives

Successful installation and commissioning of miners at the Oyen site demonstrate progress in AgriFORCE's Power & Compute Initiative, expanding its decentralized computing capabilities.

The project utilizes underused natural gas resources, enhancing operational efficiency while contributing to the company's Bitcoin treasury through self-mined BTC.

The development of the Oyen site positions AgriFORCE for potential partnerships with gas providers, which could unlock larger operational sites and further its mission.

AgriFORCE's focus on sustainable energy and digital assets aligns with growing industry trends towards renewable energy and decentralized computing solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release mentions that completion of full operation at the Oyen site is contingent upon the acquisition of additional miners, which suggests potential delays in deployment and operational readiness.

The strategic focus on Bitcoin treasury accumulation may divert resources and attention from other core business activities, raising concerns about overall operational balance and risk management.

The reliance on underused natural gas resources and cryptocurrency mining could raise regulatory and environmental scrutiny, which may pose future challenges for the company.

FAQ

What is the significance of the Oyen site for AgriFORCE?

The Oyen site marks a critical expansion in AgriFORCE's Power & Compute Initiative, enhancing decentralized computing capabilities in Alberta.

How does AgriFORCE utilize natural gas at the Oyen site?

AgriFORCE employs underused natural gas resources to power its miners, improving operational efficiency while contributing to its Bitcoin treasury.

What cooperative relationship exists between AgriFORCE and BlueFlare Energy?

AgriFORCE has a binding Letter of Intent with BlueFlare Energy for strategic site expansions, enhancing energy and computing infrastructure.

What is the purpose of commissioning miners at Oyen?

The commissioning of miners at Oyen is aimed at load testing to ensure optimal performance and integration with the company's infrastructure.

What are the future plans for AgriFORCE in terms of Bitcoin?

AgriFORCE plans to grow its fleet of mining rigs, leverage natural gas, and explore additional ways to enhance its Bitcoin treasury.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and OYEN, Alberta, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”), a technology and infrastructure firm operating at the intersection of clean energy and digital compute, today announced the successful installation and commissioning of miners at its future Oyen, Alberta site. This development marks a significant step in the Company's Power & Compute Initiative, following the launch of its first decentralized site in Berwyn, Alberta.





The Oyen site, part of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlueFlare Energy



™



Solutions Inc., is one of two new locations in Alberta identified for expansion. The commissioning of miners at Oyen is intended for load testing purposes, ensuring optimal performance and integration with the Company's modular, natural gas-powered compute infrastructure. Full operation of the site will require completion of required steps including completion of acquisition of miners to be installed.





"The commissioning of miners at our Oyen site underscores our commitment to expanding our decentralized computing capabilities," said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. "By utilizing underused natural gas resources, we not only enhance our operational efficiency but also contribute to our Bitcoin treasury through self-mined BTC."





This strategic move aligns with AgriFORCE's three-pronged approach: Bitcoin treasury accumulation, modular compute infrastructure, and energy-first monetization. The Oyen site's development facilitates the Company's ability to forge relationships with gas providers, potentially unlocking access to larger sites and furthering its mission to convert stranded gas into scalable digital assets and decentralized AI-ready infrastructure.





AgriFORCE intends to continue focusing on growing its fleet of power-efficient mining rigs, leveraging underutilized natural gas, and exploring additional avenues to augment its Bitcoin treasury, including the acquisition of BTC.







About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.







AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-first technology company operating at the convergence of clean energy, digital assets, and infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the company builds and operates decentralized computing platforms powered by off-grid, emissions-tracked natural gas systems.







About BlueFlare Energy







™







Solutions Inc.







BlueFlare Energy



™



is a pioneer in modular, mobile energy and decentralized compute solutions. Based in Alberta, BlueFlare’s proprietary OS, emissions tech, and carbon compliance infrastructure support high-uptime, ESG-first data processing at the edge of the grid.





For more information, please visit





www.agriforcegs.com





.







Investor Relations







+1-561-717-1742







info@agriforcegs.com





